CFDA bans fur at New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week has joined the growing ranks of industry events banning fur from their platforms. The news was confirmed by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), which said the decision was made to encourage American designers to rethink the industry’s impact on animals.

The ban will come into effect at the September 2026 edition of NYFW, from which time animal fur – including but not limited to mink, fox, rabbit, karakul lamb, chinchilla, coyote, and raccoon dog – will no longer be allowed. An exception will be made for animal fur obtained by Indigenous communities through “traditional subsistence hunting practices”.

The CFDA said the timeline gives designers space to adjust materials and show plans, noting that it would support associated designers through the transition. While NYFW participants are encouraged to make their own business decisions, CFDA underlined its commitment to offering education materials to drive the use of alternative materials.

In a statement, CFDA chief executive and president, Steven Kolb, said: "There is already little to no fur shown at NYFW, but by taking this position, the CFDA hopes to inspire American designers to think more deeply about the fashion industry’s impact on animals. Consumers are moving away from products associated with animal cruelty, and we want to position American fashion as a leader on those fronts, while also driving material innovation.”

NYFW joins the likes of other global fashion weeks in enacting a ban on fur, including London, Copenhagen, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Helsinki and Melbourne. A similar stance was also adopted by Vogue parent company Conde Nast this year, with the media group banning animal fur from editorial content and advertising.