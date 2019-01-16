CFDA launches sustainability resource hub

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) is looking to make the fashion industry more sustainable. The organization has launched a resource hub to educate students, professionals, designers and educators on the topic.

Resources offered by the new page on CFDA’s website include a Guide to Sustainable Strategies, with tools on how to conduct a self-assessment; how to structure a roadmap and sustainability strategy for the future; how to design clothes with sustainability in mind; how to source ethically and much more. In addition, CFDA offers the A-Z Materials Index, a directory of more than 40 materials to increase readers’ knowledge on available fibers.

“These resources are available for everyone”, said the organization on its website. “Anyone in our community interested in learning more about sustainability and sourcing relevant contacts”.