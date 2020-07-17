CFDA publishes its Annual Report

Reflecting upon a year that has consisted of navigating unprecedented changes and challenges, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has now released their ‘Annual Report 2019’. The report encompasses how the turbulent nature of the last few months has affected the industry and the CFDA itself.

On top of the global external challenges faced, the organization has also undergone considerable internal transformations, including the handover in chairmanship from Diane Von Furstenburg to Tom Ford, as well as welcoming an array of new members.

The report also discusses the CFDA's Fashion Manufacturing Initiative’s (FMI’s) various funds, awards and initiatives that have been put in place to support emerging businesses and designers.

To learn more about the changes within CFDA including New York Fashion Week, Sustainability and Diversity, head to CFDA website to see the full report: https://cfda.com/

Photo Credit: CFDA