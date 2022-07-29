CFDA unveils New York Fashion Week schedule

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) have unveiled the preliminary schedule for New York fashion week in September.

The spring / summer 2023 presenations will be held from 9 to 14 September with Proenze Schouler showing on the inaugural day and Tom Ford closing the week.

The schedule features over 110 confirmed designers, including returning designers Altuzarra, Batsheva, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Dion Lee, Eckhaus Latta, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu, Jonathan Simkhai,Khaite, Michael Kors, Peter Do, Prabal Gurung and Tory Burch.

Tommy Hilfiger returns to NYFW

Tommy Hilfiger, Area and Puma return to NYFW after a hiatus and new additions to the schedule include AnOnlyChild, Ashlyn, Foo and Foo, Midnight Studios, ONE/OF by Patricia Voto, and Tia Adeola.

Fendi and Marni will both decamp to New York this season, instead of Milan, as will H&M-owned COS .

This year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists Fe Noel, Sukeina, No Sesso, Elena Velez, Judy Turner, Wiederhoeft and BlackBoyKnits also join the week with collection showcases.

“This year marks the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, and as the organizer of the official NYFW schedule, we are incredibly proud to release a lineup that reflects our founding principle: to promote American fashion on a global scale,” said CFDA CEO Steven Kolb. “We celebrate the collective excellence, diversity and resilience of our industry and look forward to a strong American collections season alongside our esteemed international guests.”