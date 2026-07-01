CFDA unveils NYFW schedule with new additions, returning brands and fur-free debut

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has released the preliminary schedule for New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2027, introducing a mix of new designer debuts, returning names and policy changes across the six-day event.

Running from 10 to 15 September, the schedule features 70 runway shows and presentations. Diane von Furstenberg will open the week with the debut collection of new creative director Henry Zankov, while Thom Browne will close the programme.

Among the biggest schedule updates, Tommy Hilfiger, Monse and threeASFOUR return to the official calendar, while designers including Conner Ives, Magda Butrym, Sabyasachi, High Sport, Patrick Taylor and Zaldy make their NYFW schedule debut.

Several 2026 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, including Bad Binch TongTong, Jamie Haller and Milamore, will also present for the first time. Ahead of the official programme, Ralph Lauren, Coach, Cult Gaia, Libertine and Rachel Comey, who is celebrating her 25th anniversary, will stage shows on 9 September.

This season also marks the introduction of the CFDA's fur-free policy across all brands on the official schedule, while the Friday programme will begin at 10 am in recognition of the 25th anniversary of September 11.

In a statement, Joseph Maglieri, CFDA's senior director of fashion week initiatives, said: "New York Fashion Week this season returns with creative force and zeal. Across emerging designers and heritage brands, the attention on NYFW and American fashion is grounded in embracing who we are without trying, or wanting, to emulate any other city."