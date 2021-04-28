CFDA/Vogue announce Fashion Fund finalists

The 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund have been announced. This year’s crop of nominees includes Batsheva Hay of Batsheva, Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta of Eckhaus Latta, Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa, Rebecca Henry Akua Shabaka of House of Aama, Kenneth Nicholson, Jameel Mohammed of Khiry, LaQuan Smith, Abrima Erwiah of Studio One Eighty Nine, Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, and Willy Chavarria.

The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund was established after 9/11 to help emerging designers and cultivate the next generation of American fashion talent. This year marks the first round of CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund nominees to participate in the program’s new format. This is the first year the program was open to recipients of funding from 2020’s “A Common Thread” (ACT) initiative, which provided financial relief for those in the fashion community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reimagined format was conceptualized to address the challenges the American fashion industry is facing, granting funds to all finalists and personal mentorship with industry leaders to all nominees regardless of who ultimately wins.

“After an incredibly challenging time for all of us in fashion, especially here in New York, we’re thrilled that this year we are able to support all of our finalists,” said Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer of Condé Nast, in a statement. “It’s not only a vote of confidence in their talents, but in a brighter future for American fashion.”

“This year’s talented group of Fashion Fund finalists is facing an industry in the process of reinvention and transformation,” said Tom Ford, chairman of the CFDA, in a statement. “The program’s new format aims to help the designers better navigate and thrive in fashion’s future.”

The selection committee includes Wintour and Ford as well as Aurora James of Brother Vellies and the 15 Percent Pledge, Chioma Nnadi and Mark Holgate of Vogue, Eva Chen of Instagram, model and activist Paloma Elsesser, Roopal Patel of Saks Fifth Avenue, Sam Lobban of Nordstrom, and CFDA’s Steven Kolb. The 2021 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund is supported by Instagram, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Ave, and Vogue.