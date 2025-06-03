CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund 2025: Who are the 10 finalists of the anniversary edition?

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Vogue have unveiled the ten finalists of the highly anticipated 2025 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, a flagship programme supporting emerging fashion talent. The announcement also marks the 20th anniversary of this initiative, which, since 2003, has helped launch some of the most influential designers of their generation.

An eclectic 2025 cohort

The finalists of this anniversary edition reflect the richness and evolution of the American fashion landscape. They include both established designers and younger talents, working in fields ranging from women’s and menswear ready-to-wear to jewellery and accessories. The 2025 selection also reflects a strong commitment to cultural and creative diversity, a direction affirmed by the CFDA in recent years.

The ten finalists are:

Ashlynn Park

Founder of the Ashlyn brand

Julian Louie

Designer behind Aubero

Bach Mai

Womenswear designer known for his dramatic silhouettes

Bernard James

Brooklyn-based jeweller

Ashley Moubayed

Founder of Don’t Let Disco, specialising in accessories

Gabe Gordon and Timothy Gibbons

Creative duo of the Gabe Gordon brand

Stephanie Suberville

Creator of Heirlome, a womenswear brand

Jamie Okuma

Native American artist and designer

Meruert Tolegen

New York-based Kazakh designer

Peter Do

Designer acclaimed for his precise cuts and minimalist aesthetic

Each of them embody a unique vision, blending conceptual aesthetics, craftsmanship, identity narratives and sustainability. This plurality of perspectives underlines the Fashion Fund’s ability to reflect the tensions and aspirations of contemporary fashion.

A 500,000 dollar endowment and mentorship

The winner of the 2025 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund will be awarded 300,000 dollars to support the development of their brand. Two other finalists will each receive 100,000 dollars. Beyond the financial aid, it is above all the mentoring programme that constitutes the key asset of the Fashion Fund: the winners benefit from tailored support from leading figures in the industry—entrepreneurs, stylists, investors and heads of sustainable development.

In a sector where creativity must be combined with entrepreneurial strength, this professional support is often decisive. For many former finalists—such as Joseph Altuzarra, Alexander Wang and Aurora James (Brother Vellies)—this recognition marked a turning point in their careers.

An institution that evolves with the times

Created in response to the difficulties following 9/11, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund has adapted to the changes in the industry. In recent years, faced with the upheavals caused by the pandemic and social crises, the fund has broadened its mission to include increased support for designers from under-represented communities and a greater focus on the social and environmental responsibility of brands.

Steven Kolb, president of the CFDA, reiterated this in a recent statement: ‘The Fashion Fund is not just a competition. It is an incubator for the talents of the future, a laboratory of ideas for a more open, inclusive and sustainable fashion.’

A springboard

As American fashion seeks to reposition itself against the Asian and European scenes, this showcase remains an essential tool for highlighting new narratives and expertise. The emerging houses selected this year have grasped contemporary issues: inclusion, cultural heritage, modularity of pieces, ethical production…

The final ceremony, which will be held in New York this autumn, will therefore be closely followed. Because if the Fashion Fund crowns talents, it also shapes the contours of tomorrow’s fashion.