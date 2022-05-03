Champion debuts collaboration with Peanuts

Sportswear brand Champion has launched a playful collection mixing its authentic shapes and styles with graphics from Peanuts.

Designed by menswear designer Todd Snyder, Champion x Peanuts offers hoodies, sweats and T-shirts featuring the comic strip stars getting sporty, with Peanut’s Snoopy seen bouncing a basketball and playing football.

The collection is available in a muted colour palette of faded black, antique grey and white, alongside coral pink, parakeet green and marine blue options, with all pieces, finished with signature Champion branding.

Image: Champion

The Champion x Peanuts is available at the Championstore.com website and in selected stores, with prices ranging from 40 to 110 pounds.

Peanuts has been the inspiration for several collaborations in recent years, with the Charlie Brown, Woodstock and Snoopy characters featuring on collections with Lacoste, Cath Kidston, Young Soles, Levi’s and Land’s End.