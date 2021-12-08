Champion partners with Hasbro Gaming on collection

Champion has partnered with Hasbro Gaming on a game-themed collection.

Featuring staple board games such as Monopoly, Twister, Scrabble and Candyland, the collection incorporates characters and graphics in its apparel and footwear.

The collection sees designs from the Monopoly board, Monopoly money, Mr. Monopoly, the Twister spinner, coloured dots from the Twister mat, Scrabble tiles, and various Candy-land graphics such as Mally Mallo and Twirly Girl featured on various items.

“Just like Champion, Hasbro Gaming offers a memorable experience for everyone in the family,” said Casey Collins, head of global licensed consumer products and business development at Hasbro. “So this collaboration was an easy yes for us.”

The collection is aimed at all ages, from toddlers to adults. The styles included in the collection include Reverse Weave pullover hoodies and crews, joggers, short sleeve tees, cropped hoodies, boyfriend sweatpants, kid’s fleece hoodies, joggers and tees and more.

“Spirited play, competition and board games go together during the holiday season, and this collection lets fans look good doing it,” said Jon Ram, group president of global activewear at Hanesbrands Inc. “Hasbro and Champion deliver products that consumers love and are enjoyed by generations of fans.”