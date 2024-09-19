Chanel and University of Cambridge extend educational partnership

Luxury label Chanel has announced the extension of its partnership with the University of Cambridge, doubling down on the duo’s commitment to push forward sustainable transformation.

With this latest agreement, both the fashion brand and British educational institution have reaffirmed their partnership for the next three years, expanding on a deal that had initially been struck in 2021.

In its next phase, the partnership has set out to focus on strengthening ongoing education programmes for Chanel leaders in relation to sustainable business transition; continuing the exploration of innovative solutions across the value chain; working together on regenerative business models; and continuing to provide bursary funding to students on sustainability leadership courses at the university.

In a release, Kate Wylie, global chief sustainability officer for Chanel, said that informed solutions were necessary in order to address current global challenges, with this partnership being “vital” to achieve such progress.

500 Chanel team members have already been upskilled via the partnership

Wylie continued: “From providing deeper education to leaders to implementing innovative solutions in our operations, we have collaborated on concrete changes to advance our sustainability ambitions. The programmes have inspired a collective sense of responsibility for sustainability, which is leading to business transformation.

“Now, we are focused on maintaining momentum in these areas, as well as helping inspirational students from diverse backgrounds shape an inclusive approach to sustainable action.”

Both Chanel and the University, including its Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) and its Institute for Manufacturing (IfM), are looking to deliver on three core areas – building sustainability skills and knowledge; implementing innovative solutions; and supporting students on the path to sustainable leadership.

Through these, the partners have already reported that nearly 500 leaders and key operational team members for Chanel have been upskilled on various related topics, while Chanel Fashion teams have further worked with IfM experts to prototype solutions for the brand across different product categories.