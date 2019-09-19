Chanel to host Cruise 2021 show in Capri, Italy

Chanel is taking its Cruise 2021 show on vacation. The French fashion house is heading back to the Italian island of Capri for its next Cruise collection, which will be the first presentation outside of Paris since 2016. The label’s Cruise 2021 runway show will take place on May 7, 2020.

This will be the second cruise collection that Virginie Viard, who took over as the fashion house’s creative director after Karl Lagerfeld’s death in February. According to WWD, Chanel presented its cruise collection in Paris for the past three years as a way to rebuild the city’s reputation as a destination and global fashion capital after the 2015 terrorist attacks.

Before the attacks, Chanel—under the helm of Lagerfeld—was known for taking its cruise shows on the road, with previous locations including Saint Tropez, Havana, Venice, and Singapore.