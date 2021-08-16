Chanel to show 2022 cruise show in Dubai

Chanel is taking its cruise show on the road to Dubai for 2022. The show will take place on November 2, and is actually a repeat collection show. Chanel’s cruise 2022 collection was first unveiled this past May in the South of France at the Carrières de Lumières limestone quarries in the village of Les Baux-de-Provence.

This marks the second time that Chanel has staged in cruise show, the first time being in 2014 for cruise 2015. As one of the wealthiest region in the Middle East, Dubai is a key market for luxury brands. The venue for the upcoming cruise show has yet to be revealed.

According to McCourier, the UAE luxury market saw strong growth from 2015 to 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 percent during 2021 to 2026. The UAE is considered a major shopping destination, and both the Dubai Mall and the Mall of the Emirates have Chanel boutiques.