Chanel to transform diner in New York to celebrate Chance fragrance

Chanel is transforming a local diner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to celebrate the launch of its Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche eau de parfum, as well as the opening of its new fragrance and beauty boutique in the New York neighbourhood.

The Chanel Lucky Chance Diner, located on the corner of Wythe Avenue and North 10th Street, within walking distance to the newly opened store, will be open to the public from September 8 to 10, with reservations available on Chanel’s website.

The retro diner will be dressed in the colour codes of Chanel’s Chance fragrance and will offer a “special and personalised scent discovery” to inspire and educate consumers on the fragrance composition.

There will also be an outdoor garden to enjoy diner-inspired treats, as well as play games, take pictures with a life-size Chance bottle, and purchase the new fragrance.

Mock-up of the interior of Chanel Lucky Chance Diner Credits: Chanel

The Chance Eau Fraîche eau de parfum was developed by Chanel’s in-house perfumer creator Olivier Polge and offers a “deeper interpretation of the floral-sparkling fragrance”.

The new Chanel fragrance and beauty boutique in Williamsburg opened in June. The 2,015 square foot space features the full range of Chanel fragrances, make-up, and skincare products, alongside a selection of the luxury brand’s eyewear.