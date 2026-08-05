Chanel trial in Hong Kong: theft of 700 unsold bags reignites debate on destroying unsold stock

Four former Chanel employees, convicted of attempting to steal over 700 bags and wallets destined for destruction, have brought a practice back into the spotlight that the luxury sector is now keen to forget.

In fashion, as in most industries, managing unsold stock, returns, and faulty products has become both a strategic and an environmental issue.

What should be done with goods that can never be resold? Recycle, repair, transform, or destroy them?

Strategies differ from one house to another, ranging from recycling and donations to reuse or destruction. The trial of four former Chanel employees in Hong Kong highlights that only a few years ago, some luxury brands considered destroying unsold products a means of preserving their rarity, image, and pricing policy. This was a long-accepted practice before being gradually questioned under pressure from consumers, NGOs, and regulators.

The ruling delivered on Monday, August 3, by the High Court of Hong Kong is a reminder that this was a long-standing reality.

Four former employees of Chanel Hong Kong were sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to seven years for organising the theft of hundreds of bags and wallets intended for destruction between 2016 and 2017.

This is a legal case that also sheds light on the profound transformation of practices within the luxury industry.

Over 700 products destined for destruction

The events date back almost ten years. According to The Standard Hong Kong, four employees at a Chanel Hong Kong warehouse conspired to steal 123 wallets and 601 bags before their destruction. The items were valued at approximately 19 million Hong Kong dollars, which is nearly 2.4 million US dollars.

Judge Douglas Yau Tak-hong recalled that the goods were intercepted by police on the same day they left the warehouse.

The 724 items were subsequently recovered and destroyed as originally planned. The court ruled that Chanel had not suffered any financial loss because the products never permanently left the destruction chain, as reported by The Standard Hong Kong.

The judge, however, acknowledged the seriousness of the offence. Two defendants pleaded guilty before the trial; the other two, including the former warehouse manager, were convicted at the conclusion of the proceedings.

The sentences were reduced due to the exceptional duration of the case, which spanned nearly ten years from the offence to the judgment.

An acknowledged policy of destroying unsold stock

The case also reveals the practices of that era. According to the South China Morning Post, Chanel stored obsolete items from its 2014-2015 collections at the Goodman Interlink logistics centre in Tsing Yi. These products were destined for destruction to preserve the brand’s “exclusivity” and prevent them from entering parallel markets, the Hong Kong daily explained.

The South China Morning Post reported 691 bags and 123 wallets, more than 800 items in total, valued at 8.7 million Hong Kong dollars.

This discrepancy in valuation with the figures cited during the trial is likely due to different assessment methods used by the legal proceedings or the media. The authorities have not provided any further clarification.

At that time, between 10,000 and 20,000 Chanel products were destroyed every six months in Hong Kong, according to evidence presented in court and reported by publications including WWD.

At the time, this practice was not unusual in the luxury industry. For many houses, destroying unsold stock was a way to prevent it from being resold at discounted prices, which could have undermined the brand's premium positioning.

Since 2019, Chanel claims to have completely changed its model

Chanel insists today, however, that this is no longer the group's policy. In a statement to WWD, the French house affirmed that “the figures mentioned during the trial no longer reflect Chanel's current global practices”.

Since 2019, all unsaleable products, including dormant stock, unsold items, and faulty goods, have been processed through L'Atelier des Matières. This entity was created on Chanel's initiative to recycle materials and reintroduce them into new value chains.

This platform is now part of Nevold, the division dedicated to the circular economy that Chanel officially launched in 2025. The group has brought together several companies specialising in material recycling under this umbrella. These include Authentic Material, a specialist in leather upcycling; Filatures du Parc, a French producer of recycled yarns; and L'Atelier des Matières.

According to Chanel, the objective is now to reuse raw materials rather than eliminate them.

European regulation accelerates end of destruction

Luxury houses are not changing their practices solely due to consumer expectations. The regulatory framework is also evolving rapidly.

With the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), the European Union plans to gradually ban the destruction of unsold goods across several product categories.

Large companies will also be required to publish detailed information on the volumes of products destroyed. They must also justify any destructions that are still permitted, for instance, for health and safety reasons.

As WWD notes, this new regulation is specifically aimed at curbing a practice that has long been considered standard in certain industries, including fashion.

In other words, the systematic destruction of unsold stock, once perceived as a tool to manage scarcity, is progressively becoming the exception.

Luxury changes its logic

Ultimately, the Hong Kong case tells the story of a sector in transition rather than a simple theft.

Previously, destruction was the ultimate defence against the devaluation of luxury goods. Today, these same houses are investing tens of millions of euros in recycling, material reuse, and the circular economy. This shift is not driven solely by environmental awareness. It also reflects a more recent economic transformation.

Leather, cashmere, wool, and precious metals are now seen as resources with a value that justifies their recovery, transformation, and reintroduction into new production cycles. Waste is gradually becoming a raw material. The Chanel case, almost inadvertently, serves as a reminder of just how recent this revolution is.