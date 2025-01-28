Chanel unveils light and colourful haute couture collection

French fashion house Chanel unveiled a light and colourful Spring-Summer 2025 haute couture collection on Tuesday in Paris, crafted by its creative studio rather than new artistic director Matthieu Blazy.

Celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Pamela Anderson watched the show at the Grand Palais, a vast glass-roofed exhibition space where models strutted on a structure shaped like the brand's double-C logo.

Chanel's studio took on creative duties following the sudden departure of Virginie Viard as artistic director in June.

Blazy was appointed last month but will not debut his first creations until September.

The French fashion house said in a statement the show was conceived as scenario of colours "starting at dawn and beginning again after nightfall".

The show began with tweed suits in white, pastel yellow, aqua green or lilac before transitioning into brighter hues and ending with evening gowns in dark blue and black.

Suits were reimagined and modernised, while the dresses were lightweight, crafted from muslin or satin, sometimes adorned with sequins, and ranging from short to long.

A striking sky-blue cape worn over a short sequined dress evoked the style of a fairy-tale princess.

The collection was paired with strappy shoes -- flat and heeled -- in sky blue, lilac, white, or cream, all featuring a black pointed toe.(AFP)

Chanel Haute Couture SS25 Credits: Launchmetrics

Chanel Haute Couture SS25 Credits: Launchmetrics

Chanel Haute Couture SS25 Credits: Launchmetrics

Chanel Haute Couture SS25 Credits: Launchmetrics

Chanel Haute Couture SS25 Credits: Launchmetrics