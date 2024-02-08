Charles de Vilmorin to debut ready to wear during Paris Fashion Week

Following his time at fashion house Rochas, Charles de Vilmorin will now also be focusing on a ready-to-wear collection for his own label.

The French designer, who has previously only shown couture collections under the eponymous brand, will present his own ready-to-wear collection for FW24, reported the trade magazine WWD. This is to be presented in the Sphere showroom during Paris Fashion Week, which starts at the end of the month.

The new collection will consist of 25 pieces. These include dresses, denim shorts, shirts, a trench coat, bomber jackets and a handful of printed scarves inspired by a poem by French writer George Sand. The prices of the collection range from 500 euros for a printed cotton shirt to around 2,000 euros for a trench coat.

The 26-year-old designer has an impressive CV. He graduated from L'Institut Français de la Mode in April 2020, after which he immediately made a name for himself as a successful couture designer. In 2021, he was a finalist for the LVMH Prize for Young Designers. Shortly afterwards, he was appointed creative director at Rochas. He left the French fashion house in April 2023, the same year he became a guest designer at French luxury department stores' Galeries Lafayette.