Charles Jeffrey launches Loverboy e-commerce platform

Scottish designer Charles Jeffrey has launched an all-new virtual destination for his label, Loverboy, which not only houses his e-commerce with the brand’s latest collection, but also features his archive and artwork.

Customers can buy the brand’s new collection, alongside a selection of limited-edition pieces, curated by Jeffrey himself from his archive, which has been shot and styled by the designer himself. These range from the designer’s signature suiting to spirited logo knitwear, Chelsea-collared trenches, pleated kilts and Gender Symbol jewellery.

Jeffrey’s illustrations form the foundation of the new online Loverboy world, which is hosted by virtual ‘shopkeeper’ Hamish, who the designer describes in a press statement as a “mildly inebriated Scottish punk who is heard across an audio landscape of idiosyncratic adverts” by Robert Fox throughout the platform.

The London Fashion Week favourite states that the creative intention for the site was for it to feel as close to a video game as possible, as he had aspirations of being a game designer as a child.

The e-commerce platform swirls with hand-rendered motifs and illustrated characters, framed by the gender symbols used to celebrate and shout about genderfluid, genderqueer, non-binary and transgender identities.

Exclusive prints are available to buy on the site, marking the first time Loverboy has retailed Jeffrey’s artwork publicly outside of private commissions.

The website launches with the designer’s autumn/winter 2020 collection, ‘Hell Mend You’ which is described as “a true homage to the youth of Glasgow”, featuring the brand’s signature tartan. The inspiration behind the new collection forms the backbone of the new platform, sitting alongside an edit of Loverboy’s online-only pieces including jersey, sweats, keyrings and accessories.

Images: courtesy of Charles Jeffrey Loverboy