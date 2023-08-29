Charlotte Tilbury launches “next-generation” skincare innovation

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has launched its latest skincare innovation, a new Magic Water Cream designed to hydrate, smooth and balance the look and feel of thirsty and dehydrated skin.

The product marks the next chapter for the brand's award-winning Magic Cream, which first launched 10 years ago, and offers a unique formula, including niacinamide to help balance skin and reduce the look of pores and a biopeptide complex to improve the appearance of skin tone and texture.

The Magic Water Cream is lightweight, fragrance-free, and billed as an “immediate skin revival gel-cream moisturiser,” due to the brand’s new Waterlocking Fusion Technology, a hydrating blend of ingredients that work in synergy, training the skin barrier to retain more moisture to deliver 100-hours of hydration with every application.

Commenting on the launch, Tilbury said: "We are generation dehydration. We are always on-the-go, so we need skincare innovations that can do it all – from hydrating to smoothing to plumping to adding radiance.

“As a makeup artist working backstage with every skin type and every skin tone – I have seen that literally everyone has dehydrated skin and needs immediate skin revival! It’s no wonder. Pollution, weather, air con, travel and a lack of sleep can all make skin look and feel dehydrated. I always say, necessity is the mother of all invention and that is why I needed to create my Magic Water Cream. It drenches like a water cream and visibly revives like a Magic Cream for the best, dewy, glass-like, freshwater glow of your life.”

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty’s Magic Water Cream is available via the brand’s app, before launching in its stores and website from August 31 alongside Sephora. It will be available to the rest of the world from September 7. Prices start at 26 pounds.