Chiara Ferragni weds in custom Dior couture

Popular blogger and accessories designer Chiara Ferragni wed Italian rapper Federico Lucia, better known as Fedez, in an elaborate outdoor ceremony in Noto, Sicily, on Saturday, where she wore three specially designed Dior haute couture gowns designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Ferragni, who has more than 14.5 million followers on Instagram, turned her blog into a success fashion empire with the launch of her Chiara Ferragni Collection footwear and accessories label, and shared her wedding extravaganza, which included coloured smoke bombs, fireworks and a custom-made amusement park during the event on her Instagram stories.

For the civil ceremony, Ferragni walked down the aisle in a Grace Kelly-inspired bridal gown featuring a high-neck and long-sleeved design. The Dior haute couture gown had a modern twist with the 3/4 sleeve crochet lace top juxtaposed with a semi-sheer tulle skirt, which was teamed with a long white veil and Dior sling-back pointy shoes, which were personalised with her name on one side and ‘J’adior’ on the other.

Commenting on the ceremony gown, Dior stated on their Instagram: “As a businesswoman, mother, and empowering role model for today’s young women, her exquisite gown fuses Italian craft inspiration with French haute couture for a result that is both definitively contemporary and timeless, as captured here during her fittings in our Paris salons.”

Dior also revealed on their social media that Ferragni’s bridal looks were a year in the making and came as a “close collaborative exchange” with Maria Grazia Chiuri, who also attended the ceremony, to ensure that the wedding dresses were true to the influencer’s Italian roots.

“As an internationally-recognised entrepreneur who treasures the importance of her Italian roots, her wedding dress designed by our creative director is faithful to this image,” Dior added on Instagram. “Enjoying not just the same nationality, but with similar passions and both promoting the same values of female empowerment.”

Following the ceremony, Ferragni changed into her second customised Dior haute couture look, a dusky tulle gown embroidered with lyrics of the song Fedez wrote to propose to the influencer last year, along with symbols including an eye and a small lion, representing their son Leone, and the couple’s initials.

Dior explained: “These delicate embroideries symbolically and romantically recount key moments in the young couple’s life.”

For her final Dior look of the wedding, Ferragni revealed a shorter, ballet-inspired tulle tutu in the same dusky colour as her second custom haute couture look, which she wore to the wedding’s after party at the couple’s custom-made amusement park complete with a ferris wheel, carousel and fairground games where the 150 guests could win customised merchandise such as British royalty-inspired mugs with the newlyweds’ faces on and stuff-toy versions of the couple

Alberta Ferretti designs sustainable bridesmaid dresses for #TheFerragnez wedding

Italian rapper Fedez opted for a dark Versace outfit, teamed with a white shirt and no tie, while her six bridesmaids, which included her sisters Valentina and Francesca, wore sustainable custom-made Alberta Ferretti gowns in a pink hue, which were created using sustainable fabrics in collaboration with Livia Firth’s brand consultancy Eco-Age.

In an Instagram post, Alberta Ferretti said: “When I was asked by Chiara to design the dresses for her bridesmaids, I immediately accepted and began thinking of way to make the project not only special, but unique.

“Glamour and fashion have always been attentive to the world surrounding us and the important causes that confront us daily, like being ethically sustainable. With the creation of the eco-sustainable gowns, we wanted to make an event as multimedia heavy and viral as Chiara and Fedez’s wedding not only a celebration of their love and union, but a message that communicates ethical beauty.”