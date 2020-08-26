Chico's introduces 'The Art of Chic' Campaign

Speciality retail brand, Chico’s, has launched ‘The Art of Chic’ campaign.

Designed by women, for women, the aim of the campaign is to provide stylish pieces of art in a fashion-forward approach for women to embrace and express their individuality.

Kimberly Grabel, senior vice president of marketing, said in a statement: “Our customer is at the core of everything we do. We are responding to her wardrobe needs by enabling her to look chic and unique, regardless of her personality or destination. We put great care and intention into every piece throughout our collection, crafting designs as versatile as the women we serve.”

Chico’s inspiration is through its heritage of global artisan designs. The brand strives for their seasonal collections to have quality, comfort and versatility at the forefront for the consumer.

“As part of the brand refresh, we have enhanced our logo with an emphasis on the essence of the brand by highlighting the chic in Chico's. This new modern design is an introduction of an artful brushstroke that captures the artistic essence of our brand. It signifies our celebration of women who embrace the unique expressions of their individual style,” Grabel continued.

In spite of Covid-19, Chico’s continues to witness record-breaking engagement metrics and their social media has grown by 15 percent.

Brett Bolin, creative director, said: “As a brand that seeks to spark joy for women, we have created narratives that engage the customer in a personal way and aim to put the spirit of chic in everything we do. We're working with talented artists and set designers to create custom works of art inspired by the design of our collections. You'll see this hand-painted artwork throughout the photography of our seasonal campaigns.”

To drive customer acquisition, Chico’s will be hosting a contest for a chance to win a piece of artwork displayed in the upcoming campaign. The brand is also partnering up with a diverse group of social media influencers, over the age of 40, to enhance the initiative.