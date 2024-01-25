Children's wear FW24 buyers guide
Pitti Bimbo 98 was held from January 17-19, 2024 and featured childrenswear for the FW24 season. It is considered to be the premier childrenswear show in Europe, both in size and in the quality of the brands on display. Many companies involved in the fair adhere to GOTS, (The Global Organic Textile Standard), whose label assures eco-friendly shoppers of responsible manufacturing practices for organic textiles. GOTS certification requires products to contain a significant percentage of organic fibers and limits the use of synthetic and regenerated ones. It emphasizes sustainable production methods that minimize chemical inputs and environmental harm.One of the highlights of the Pitti Bimbo fair has always been the fashion show, which returned last season after a break during the Pandemic. Eight companies, Appulu , Haidænd'si:k, Infantium Victoria, Kombizona Kids, Pype, Raspberryplum, Upa and Walkiddy displayed looks from their FW24 collections in the ‘Petite Parade’. The show provided plenty of trend inspiration, as well as important seasonal key items.
One of the most important themes in childrenswear this season can be summed up by the Danish word, hygge, which conveys the idea of comfortable conviviality. It engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being with shapes that are cozy and cocooning with an element of vintage styling.
1. Outerwear
Whether coats are wool, faux furs or nylon puffers, they are mostly in cocoon shapes. Colors range from subtle to bright and playful. Pitti Bimbo exhibitors showed coats with a contrast lining.
Cocoon shaped quilted nylon puffers are a key item.
Faux fur and shearling will be important fabrics for FW24.
2. Everyday Dresses
Girl’s dresses will have a vintage feel. They can be in a layered pinafore style or rendered as ‘twofers’
Vintage style party dresses
From RaspberryPlum, party dresses in layered tulle and accessorized with cowboy boots looked adorable.
3. Sweater knits
Sweaters for FW24 will have a Hygge appeal when they look hand-knitted and rendered in the softest of wool. Infantium Victoria used a space-dyed popcorn knit for a sweatsuit set, while Haidænd'si:k displayed textured layers and a cropped layer with 3D embellishments.
4. Fancy tops
Blouses in soft organic materials get fancy, with ruffles on the collar or with 3D embellishments.
5. Sweatsuits
Walkiddy showed slim-fit olive khaki cotton sweatsuits updated with a playful whale print.