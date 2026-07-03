Chinese brands leverage NBA stars for global expansion

Chengdu (China) - Amid thunderous applause, NBA star Kyrie Irving steps onto a basketball court in China wearing his colourful, locally-made shoes. This is a sign of the growing influence of local sports brands.

Companies like ANTA organised the meeting between Irving and his fans in Chengdu (central China) last weekend. They have increased their international visibility in recent years, leveraging their domestic success to gain ground abroad.

Recruiting famous athletes has become a key element of this strategy. It strengthens the brands' credibility abroad while appealing to the many NBA fans in the Chinese market.

They “help us enormously because they raise our global profile,” Rocky Fan, general manager of international basketball at ANTA, told AFP. NBA partnerships “are the most effective bridge for Chinese sportswear brands to establish themselves in the minds of Western consumers,” added Rufio Zhu of sports marketing agency IMG.

ANTA is not the only one adopting this strategy. In June, its Beijing-based competitor Li-Ning signed a contract with Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

High level

For a Western clientele that might still consider Chinese brands to prioritise price over quality, the endorsement of a top athlete can be crucial. Curry's choice to promote Li-Ning over more established brands like Nike and Adidas “shows that the product is at the highest level,” asserts Zhu.

Beyond quality, athletes “can help brands bridge cultural gaps; introduce their products to new audiences; and create a sense of familiarity that would otherwise take years to build,” according to Adrian Staiti of the agency CAA Sports.

ANTA and Li-Ning have both offered extensive partnerships to their stars to strengthen their ties. Kyrie Irving, for example, holds the position of chief creative officer for ANTA's basketball division.

The Dallas player told reporters in Chengdu he has “a lot of pressure to... design new things, especially when the community demands more.” This is especially true as “it's not just about the American community, or just China, but the whole world,” he stressed.

First signs

ANTA has made numerous acquisitions of foreign sports brands: Puma, Arc'teryx, Salomon and Wilson. “It is more legitimate to say that ANTA has become a global brand” thanks to its stakes in these foreign companies, according to Mark Dreyer. Online sales of Li-Ning shoes soar after televised basketball games, explained Zhu.

“If the product quality is there, acceptance will gradually follow,” stated Dreyer. The first signs of success are appearing: ANTA's overseas turnover recorded 150 percent year-over-year growth in the first half of 2025.

The company plans to open 1,000 stores abroad by 2028. The recruitment of NBA stars has the strongest influence in the domestic market, notes Elisa Harca of Red Ant Asia. ANTA has overtaken Nike to now hold 23 percent of the sportswear market in China, according to IMG.

“Chinese brands remain relatively niche outside of China,” notes Harca. “Globally, the ambition is clear, but the execution is still in its early stages.”