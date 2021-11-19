Chipotle launches collaboration with Carhartt

Chipotle has launched its collaboration with Carhartt in order to commemorate the premiere of its new film, A Future Begins.

Made up of a series of exclusive launches, the collaboration is aimed at highlighting Chipotle and Carhartt’s shared commitment to the future of farming.

The release contains limited edition pieces such as a custom apron, jacket, hat, and multiple patches which aim to bring attention to Chipotle’s mission to support the next generation of farmers.

Profits from the sales of the collection will go to initiatives focused on supporting young farmers and encouraging food and apparel to become more sustainable. Carhartt has also created four shoppable looks that are inspired by the characters in A Future begins.

A Future Begins is the sequel to Chipotle’s 2011 film Back To The Start. With new music from Kacey Musgraves, the film details a family’s struggle to continue maintaining their farm, and eventually converting to more sustainable growing techniques and new technology - inspired by current Chipotle suppliers.

Musgraves has reimagined Coldplay’s song Fix You as the score to the film. “I truly believe in supporting a family run business,” said Musgraves. “I know that the American farm has faced a huge range of challenges over the last decade that threaten its survival.”

Chipotle also focused on supporting the National Young Farmers Coalition, advocating for policy change in the 2023 Farm Bill in order to allow equitable access on over one 1 million acres of land. According to the USDA Farms and Land in Farms 2020 summary, US agriculture lost 40 times more farmers than it gained.