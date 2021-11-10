Chris Pratt announced as official ambassador for TravisMathew

Golf and lifestyle brand TravisMathew has announced Chris Pratt as an official ambassador.

The partnership will begin with a multi-day charity flash sale, in order to raise funds for the Special Olympics for which Pratt is also an ambassador. The Special Olympics is a movement focused on ending discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. TravisMathew has pledged to donate a minimum of one million dollars in donations to the Special Olympics.

Pratt became a Global Ambassador for the Special Olympics in October, and supports its Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools and Special Olympics Unified Sports programming, which works to promote the acceptance and inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities globally.

“I am so excited to officially partner with TravisMathew, a brand I’ve been wearing on and off the golf course for a long time,” said Chris Pratt. “TravisMathew is a brand that shares my mission of doing good and I am humbled that I can use this partnership as a vehicle to donate to the Special Olympics, an organisation that’s near and dear to my heart.”

As of today, customers can receive up to 60 percent off on some of the brand’s products, with all the proceeds of the sale going to the Special Olympics.

Pratt will be the first ambassador for the brand in the entertainment industry, joining a roster of professional athletes including John Rahm, Matt Ryan and Alex Caruso.

“Our initial conversations with Chris were about partnering with him to give back, using our incredible brand following and his even larger following to raise awareness and ultimately generate the largest charitable donation in TravisMathew history,” said CEO of TravisMathew, Ryan Ellis. “While we have typically signed ambassadors in the sports world, TravisMathew is equal part sport and lifestyle, so Chris was a perfect fit.”