Christian Cowan unveils collaboration with mobile game Candy Crush

British fashion designer Christian Cowan has unveiled a limited-edition couture item with mobile game Candy Crush Saga.

The wearable ‘Sweet Seat’ has been designed to offer a unique solution for commuters inspired by the dreaded task of claiming a seat on public transportation during rush hour, offering a fashionable couture outfit utilising the bright colours and iconic shapes from the game.

Cowan, known for his bold and unexpected collections, has put his playful and humorous touch on the Sweet Seat, a tear-drop silhouette garment that can be worn solo as a dress or over the top of an outfit as an accessory. Functionally, the garment also works like a beanbag, meaning the wearer can sit back and take a seat anywhere they’d like.

Christian Cowan x Candy Crush sweet seat Credits: Christian Cowan x Candy Crush

Commenting on the collaboration, Cowan said in a statement: “This piece is inspired by the fun that Candy Crush brings to mundane tasks like commuting. Public transit could use a dose of glamour, especially in New York City and London, and the Sweet Seat brings that glamour in a fun, fashionable, and over-the-top way.

“What I love about this collaboration is that it brings a joyful solution to an everyday problem in a way that’s both out-of-the-box and camp.”

Luken Aragon, vice president of marketing at Candy Crush Saga, added: “Our loyal fans who play Candy Crush on-the-go love the colour and fun that we bring to their everyday lives. Whether they’re waiting in a long queue or battling the daily commute - without a seat, we want to be able to help bring them that joy and vibrancy to their day so that nothing gets in the way of levelling up.

“Collaborating with Christian to bring to life the candies that these players know and love - and can now wear - has been truly divine.”

The limited-edition Christian Cowan x Candy Crush Sweet Seat is available from christiancowan.com for 1,000 US dollars / 786.92 pounds.