Christian Louboutin designs exclusive collection for Neiman Marcus

American luxury department store Neiman Marcus has revealed its exclusive collection ‘A la piscine’, designed by Christian Louboutin.

The collection contains a range of footwear and handbags in neon colours and splash print, as well as new lifestyle product categories, such as pet accessories, tumblers to stay hydrated, t-shirts and skateboards.

To kick off the summer season, the products are presented in an installation that reminds of sunny palm springs in the 80s, integrating a pool, a bar, lounge chairs, grass, and gigantic palm trees.

The designer even made a personal appearance at the NorthPark event on March 21, where customers could explore the installation while enjoying French inspired hors d’oeuvres.

The exclusive collection is now available in all Neiman Marcus stores in the US and on the store’s website. The immersive installations can be visited in NorthPark and Beverly Hills throughout March.

“Through our integrated retail model, we are deepening relationships with our customers and the brands they desire most. This collection is the perfect example of our approach to create exceptional experiences for our loyal customers to make their lives extraordinary”, said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer of Neiman Marcus Group, in the press release.