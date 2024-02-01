Christian Louboutin to make eyewear debut

French luxury footwear and accessories brand Christian Louboutin is to enter the eyewear market after signing an exclusive global licensing deal with eyewear manufacturer Marcolin.

In a statement, Christian Louboutin said it has signed a licensing agreement with Marcolin until 2029 for the design, manufacturing and distribution of the brand’s sunglasses and optical frames.

The debut Christian Louboutin eyewear collections will be distributed starting spring/summer 2025 through a network of selected stores worldwide.

Alexis Mourot, chief executive of Christian Louboutin, said: “Christian Louboutin is progressively rolling out a strategy to become a complete lifestyle luxury accessories player and the eyewear and sunglasses categories are a natural extension for us.

“Marcolin is the ideal partner for this strategic partnership as they share the same vision for creating objects of desires of an outstanding quality and instantly recognisable creativity.”

Christian Louboutin SS24 collection Credits: Christian Louboutin

Fabrizio Curci, chief executive and general manager at Marcolin, added: “Today we are announcing a memorable partnership: we are extremely proud that such a prestigious and globally appreciated brand like Christian Louboutin has chosen us to make its debut in the eyewear industry.

“This proves once again that the market recognises Marcolin’s unique know-how in the design and manufacturing of luxury products of the highest quality.”

In 2022, Christian Louboutin, known for its iconic red soles, added LoubiFamily, a brand-new product category designed to cater for every member of the family, from adults to kids and beloved pets, featuring shoes, sneakers and a range of collars, leashes and harnesses for dogs.

Marcolin’s portfolio of licensed brands includes Tom Ford, Max Mara, Zegna, GCDS, Tod’s and Pucci.