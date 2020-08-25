Christie’s launches Stella x Smart Works fashion auction

Auction house Christie’s has unveiled the Stella X Smart Works fashion auction featuring 33 lots donated by women including Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Lara Stone.

The online charity sale is in collaboration with The Telegraph’s Stella magazine aims to raise funds for Smart World, the UK charity that provides high-quality interview clothes and interview training to unemployed women in need.

Each of the fashion items on sale have been donated by a female celebrity to represent a particularly important moment, memory or achievement to a defining look from their fashion journey.

Highlights include Jane Birkin's iconic Black Togo Leather Birkin 35, Dame Helena Morrissey's Alexander McQueen gown worn to the Soiree d’Or dinner in 2011 from the designers final 2010 collection, which has the highest estimate at between 10,000-15,000 pounds, and a Ralph and Russo's silver liquid velvet asymmetric dress worn by Kylie Minogue to the Royal Academy Summer Party in 2019.

Other lots include two of Victoria Beckham's black bustiers worn to launch events, Kate Moss's vintage jumpsuit worn to Moët Impérial's 150th Anniversary at the château de Saran, France, May 2019, Dame Twiggy Lawson’s Tommy Nutter suit of the same design as she wore on the cover of her debut album, Betty Jackson’s sunglasses used in the Absolutely Fabulous wardrobe of Joanna Lumley, and a Barbara Daly bespoke red lipstick.

The lots are currently available for bidding online until September 15, with many offered without reserve, with estimates starting from 200 pounds.

Caitlin Yates, head of sale, private and iconic collections, London, said in a statement: “We are honoured to have been entrusted with this Fashion Auction to benefit Smart Works and to be working hand in hand with Stella. The online sale until September 15 provides fans, admirers and collectors with the opportunity to obtain an era-defining memento from our iconic donors and support such a noble cause at such a profound moment.”

Kate Stephens, Smart Works chief executive, added: “Passing on a treasured possession to help another woman succeed is a powerful concept and one we passionately believe in at Smart Works. All proceeds from the incredible pieces in this auction will help give women across the UK the toolkit they need to transform their lives.

“As we navigate this pandemic, we know more women than ever before will need our support and it’s been wonderful to see our community come together to help us during this time. We’re thankful to those who have so generously donated their cherished items for this cause, and to Stella and Christie’s for making this concept a reality, so we can carry on providing support to those who need it most.”

Other celebrities to have donated fashion items include Gillian Anderson Gemma Arterton, Dame Shirley Bassey, Alexandra Burke, Mel C, Samantha Cameron, Alexa Chung, Poppy Delevingne, Michelle Dockery, Bella Freud, Jerry Hall, Anya Hindmarch, Roksanda Ilincic, Maya Jama, Stella McCartney, Jessica McCormack, Emilia Wickstead, Marian Keyes, Arizona Muse, Jenny Packham, Grayson Perry, Alexandra Shulman, Nadja Swarovski, Barbara Taylor Bradford, Stella Tennant, and Dame Julie Walters.

Stella has worked with its charity partner, Smart Works, on other initiatives including The Big Stella x Smart Works Fashion Sale, which last year raised more than 90,000 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Christie’s - photography by Kevin Davies, art direction by Krishna Sheth and styling by Sophie Warburton