Claire’s enlists celebrity stylists for online content series

In keeping with its ongoing brand revamp, accessories retailer Claire’s has unveiled a new styling series hosted by celebrity stylist duo, Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo.

The CStyled Content Series, which launched throughout the brand’s digital channels, looks to give shoppers a glimpse into how to style Claire’s accessories, with tips and tricks aimed at the retailer’s young target audience.

The styling siblings have worked with a cohort of Gen Z celebrities, including Willow Smith, Rosalia and Olivia Rodrigo, allowing for them to align with Claire’s core demographic.

Additionally, each of the themes covered by the stylists resonate with current trends adopted by the younger generation, with the first video focusing on the ‘punk’ aesthetic and the second on Y2K, a popular nostalgia-based trend that has been embraced by the Gen Z buyer.

More videos by the duo are set to be released over the next year, to continue the brand’s efforts in reaching this group and push its message of empowering self-expression and confidence.