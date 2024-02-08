Claire’s launches new platform to highlight Gen Zalpha creativity

Accessories retailer Claire’s is continuing its efforts to bolster its ties with the Gen Z and Gen Alpha audience (Gen Zalpha), this time with the launch of a year-long platform that looks to celebrate the creativity of these groups.

Dubbed ‘The Collab’, the initiative looks to invite young people to share their stories, talent and perspectives through ongoing content and social dialogue.

The platform will initially launch for spring with a select group of individuals from this demographic, who will each have what the company said would be a “direct hand” in creative direction across content, communication and activations.

Those included in the first line up are Ashlyn So, a 15-year-old designer; Ariana Feygin, a social media chef; Ayla Palmer, the 7-year-old behind the fashion brand ‘Ay’; Caro Hecks, a 15-year-old drummer; Junior Gutierrez, 12-year-old skateboarder; Kaylee Foxhoven, a 17-year-old state youth soccer player; and Maggie Sophie Brown, the co-founder of the Pad Project.

For later editions, Claire’s is also planning to expand on this selection, adding new participants throughout the year while building on the concept through collections, store experiences, events and in-store offerings.

In a release, Kristin Patrick, EVP and chief marketing officer at Claire’s, said: “Everything we do at Claire’s is in service to our consumers.

“In an effort to turn the brand over to them and let their many talents shine, we created The Collab to serve as a platform for them to share their hopes, dreams, passions and accomplishments with our global audience.”