Claudia Schiffer to curate an exhibition of 90s fashion photography

German supermodel Claudia Schiffer is to curate an exhibition of 90s fashion photography at the Kunstpalast Düsseldorf.

Schiffer will bring together legendary fashion photographers, designers and editors to transport visitors back to fashion in the 90s. In total, there will be 120 exhibits that draw upon the various aspects, characters and places that were important in the fashion world and the broader cultural sphere.

The exhibition will show unseen and intimate material, such as scenes of fashion shows and afterparties. Moving imagery, music and memorabilia will reflect the dynamism and change of era.

Photographers such as Arthur Elgort, Corinne Day, Ellen von Unwerth, Herb Ritts, Juergen Teller, and Karl Lagerfeld will be featured in the works. From billboards, perfectly framed print, magazine pages and polaroids, visitors will encounter images in every form, showcasing the variety of fashion media.

The exhibition will be released in March 2021.