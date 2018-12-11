Close to 1.7 million dollars of counterfeit Nike seized

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed last week that is seized a large shipment of counterfeit Nike products that had attempted to make its way into the country. The shipment, which arrived in Newark airport in late September, had come in from Dongguan City China, and was meant to be delivered to an address in California.

The CBP estimated that the 9,024 pairs of counterfeit sneakers would have cost close to 1.7 million dollars had they been retailed at Nike’s value. After the sneakers arrived in September, CBP’s Apparel Footwear and Textiles Center for Excellence and Expertise specialists reviewed images of the products, and later determined that the items were counterfeit.

The seizure of the items was completed last week. In a statement, the CBP recognized that the sell of counterfeit products takes legitimate business revenue from brands.

“This significant seizure of counterfeit Nike sneakers illustrates Customs and Border Protection’s continued commitment to protecting the American consumer against the proliferation of substandard and potentially unsafe counterfeit consumer goods,” said Troy Miller, director of CBP’s New York field office. “Enforcing Intellectual Property Rights laws is a CBP priority trade mission. We will continue to work closely with our trade and law enforcement partners to identify and seize counterfeit merchandise that could potentially harm U.S. consumers and businesses.”