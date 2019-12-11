CNMI and Parsons discuss diversity and education at event in Milan

Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana has confirmed its global leading role in the promotion of positive and effective changes across the fashion industry. In keeping with its continuous involvement in the creation of a stimulant dialogue among the players of the sector aimed at defining and reaching more and more ambitious goals, CNMI is glad to announce the “Including Diversity” event, a talk that took place on Dec. 3 at Milan’s Gerolamo Theater. How to increase and enhance inclusivity and diversity within the fashion industry is one of the most crucial issues that the industry is facing in such an historic moment defined by significant changes and huge progress.

As a result of CNMI’s working group “HR & Education”, the Manifesto was created with the support of Kimberly Jenkins, fashion and costume professor at Parsons School of Design. CNMI has presented the CNMI Inclusion and Diversity Manifesto, which traces a transformation path of companies’ strategies to make them more inclusive, also considering concepts such as ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, age, intellectual and physical skills, as well as socio-economic conditions. CNMI’s working group was established in 2017 and it is composed of the most prestigious Italian fashion houses: Aeffe, Bottega Veneta, Emilio Pucci, Ermenegildo Zegna, Etro, Fendi, Gianni Versace, Giorgio Armani, Guccio Gucci, Loro Piana, Max Mara, Missoni, OTB, Prada, Roberto Cavalli, Salvatore Ferragamo and Valentino.

With the world becoming more and more globalized and interconnected, fashion companies have started to feel the urgency to reflect the variety of social and cultural backgrounds, especially at organizations’ highest levels. Always at the forefront, CNMI organized an event dedicated to this theme with the goal of raising awareness among both fashion companies and final consumers.

Photos: courtesy of Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana