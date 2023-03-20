Coach launches ‘In my Tabby’ campaign

Luxury American fashion house Coach revealed its newest ‘In my Tabby’ campaign to the public last week, starring Lil Nas X, Camila Mendes and Kōki.

The campaign builds on the brand’s previous mission called ‘Courage to be real’, in which Lil Nas X was featured as well, and focuses on telling human stories of aspiration, courage and personal experiences. Three young public figures share their individual journey of how they became who they are today.

The brand deconstructed the popular ‘What’s in my bag’ concept and decided to shift the spotlight from items to emotions we carry around each day instead, redefining the bag’s value as something much more than just a symbol of status and style. Stuart Vevers, Coach’s creative director, explains in a release: “I’ve always believed that fashion should be about more than only style, it should be about community, and creating safe spaces where people feel free to express themselves.”

The centre of the story is a reimagined version of an archival Tabby bag from the 70s, conceptualised by Ververs. The iconic item has recently experienced a resurgence on Tiktok and is now reintroduced to a new generation through the campaign, whilst embodying “the brand’s quintessential American design language of character and craftsmanship”, as outlined in the release.

Next to colourful international pop-ups and activations that help customers to find the right style of the bag, a metaverse was created for Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week this month, where people can step inside the Tabby bag and collect wearables that were designed together with AR fashion platform Zero10.

Additionally, a made-to-order service will be set up, enabling customers to personalise their own bag by choosing the leather, colours and hardware. Coach global chief marketing officer and North America president, Sandeep Seth, says: “With everything we do, we want to inspire people everywhere to have the confidence to express themselves in their own way.”