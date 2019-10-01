Coach launches new collaboration with actor Michael B. Jordan

Coach has created a first-of-its-kind collaborative line with actor and producer Michael B. Jordan. Inspired by Jordan's cultural influences and community, the new collection features unisex ready-to-wear, footwear and bags.

This collection marks the first foray into fashion design for Jordan, who is also the first global face of Coach menswear. He was mentored by Coach creative director Stuart Vevers through the creation of the collection.

"Working with Mike is always a great experience," Vevers said in a statement. "He's a great collaborator because he always puts his heart and soul into everything he does, and because he brought something authentic and personal to the collection."

The collection brings together the craftsmanship for which Coach is known Jordan's affinity for functional fashion and graphic codes from the world of popular Japanese anime and manga Naruta. Items include parkas, jean jackets, pullovers, backpacks, utility packs and hybrid sneaker boots. Technical details such as removable sleeves, tactical straps and elastic closures are infused throughout.

The Coach x Michael B. Jordan collaboration retails between 95 dollars for a T-shirt and 2,500 dollars for a shearling jacket, and is currently available through Coach's e-commerce site and stores.

Image: Coach