Coca-Cola unveils Disneyland Paris collaboration

Coca-Cola and Disneyland Paris are launching a collaborative capsule collection, ‘Classic Paris’ to celebrate the entertainment resort turning 30 years old this year.

The limited-edition eight-piece, 90's-inspired apparel and accessories collection, centres on modern classic silhouettes and includes baseball caps, crewnecks, straight-cut T-shirts and hoodies.

The pieces feature Coca-Cola and Disneyland Paris branding, which for the first time, have been reimagined as a joint logo and are available in washed red, grey and egg-white colourways, a take on the iconic palettes of both Coca-Cola and Disneyland Paris.

Image: Highsnobiety / Coca-Cola and Disneyland Paris ‘Classic Paris’

Aylin Kosova Bilgin, head of Coca-Cola, Europe, said in a statement: “We’re excited by the launch of the collection with Disneyland Paris as there is a striking simplicity in two brands, both well versed in driving the cultural conversation, coming together to create real magic in a new and unexpected way.

“Coca-Cola has always been a part of the conversation around fashion and for a brand with our heritage, we’re continually innovating to find new ways of showing up in the cultural conversation to surprise the next generation of tastemakers. The ‘Classic Paris’ collection is a fun step-change and reflective of our real magic proposition, whilst still remaining true to a culturally connected audience.”

The collaboration has been curated by fashion and lifestyle platform, Highsnobiety, as part of its ‘Highsnobiety’s (Not) in Paris,’ the fourth installation of its series of bi-annual digital exhibition, commerce and experiential programming celebrating fashion during Paris Fashion Week Men’s SS23 season.

Image: Highsnobiety / Coca-Cola and Disneyland Paris ‘Classic Paris’

Laure Albouy, vice president of business strategy and integration at Disneyland Paris, added: “I am particularly excited and proud to celebrate the launch of our exclusive co-branded fashion collection with our historical alliance partner Coca-Cola. This is a first for Disneyland Paris and a trendy tribute to the 30 years of the sparkling collaboration between our iconic brands. As cultural pioneers, we are creating real magic together celebrating the timelessness of our relationship.”

Coca-Cola and Disneyland Paris have had a relationship since 1992 and past collaborations have included special bottle designs, homeware and accessories.

The ‘Classic Paris’ collection will be available via Coca-Cola's concept store in Covent Garden, London, online at Highsnobiety's shop from July 15 and at the Disney Fashion Shop from July 19 at Disneyland Paris.

Image: Highsnobiety/Coca-Cola and Disneyland Paris ‘Classic Paris’