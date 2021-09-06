Coccinelle teams up with Barbie

Italian accessories brand Coccinelle is partnering with Barbie on a new bag and campaign focused on inclusion and diversity.

Coccinelle believes “the future is limitless” and is launching a new ‘Coccinelle for Barbie’ international project that supports “a stereotype-free dimension where barriers fall, differences are celebrated, and natural beauty is encouraged”.

The campaign will span 25 countries around the world, explains the brand, and includes international and Italian ambassadors and female leaders, such as Daniela Scattolin, Annalisa Arcando and Nina Rima, who will share their own stories and promote a global message of inclusion and positivity.

“Our mission is clear: make noise. Because inclusiveness, self-acceptance and girl power are not just hollow words, sounding nice meaning nothing. The more the message is repeated, the more it gets around, the better,” explains Coccinelle in a press statement.

The campaign is highlighted with the Coccinelle for Barbie manifesto bag made of strong nylon canvas, including 50 percent from recycled sources, along with leather handles and a grosgrain ribbon. The bag is available in black or pink and features the words ‘The Future is Limitless’ in graffiti-style characters.

The Coccinelle for Barbie bag retails for 120 pounds / 120 euros / 149 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of Coccinelle/Mattel