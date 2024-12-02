Cole Haan names HiMaxx as its exclusive distributor in China

Cole Haan, the American lifestyle brand and retailer of premium men's and women's footwear and accessories, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with HiMaxx, a membership-based retail company in China.

In a statement, HiMaxx, a leading multi-brand outlet for footwear, clothing, accessories, and beauty, said it will launch a new premium branded division focused on Cole Haan under co-founder and board member Jason Hou.

The new premium division will operate out of more than 30 existing HiMaxx stores in Hong Kong and Mainland China, with both companies stating they have plans to expand the Cole Haan footprint “throughout China”.

Adrian Santos, senior vice president of International at Cole Haan, said: "We look forward to expanding our presence in China through new distribution with HiMaxx, a retail leader in the ever-evolving China retail landscape.

"China is an exciting and dynamic market that is vital to the growth of the Cole Haan brand. HiMaxx provides the right infrastructure and brand stewardship needed to achieve our long-term plans for the region."

David Wang, founder and chief executive of HiMaxx, added: "When we founded HiMaxx in 2017, we always envisioned a multi-channel strategy for our company. We have spent the past seven years perfecting our real estate development, distribution systems, and retail operating platform.

“This next phase of our development, partnering with Cole Haan, a global leader in crafted and innovative footwear and accessories, will add another vital dimension to the HiMaxx company. My partner, Jason Hou, will focus on building this division and growing the Cole Haan brand to elevate consumer experience throughout China.”