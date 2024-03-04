Collège de Paris opens international campus in Seville

The French educational institution Collège de Paris has announced the inauguration of a new international campus in Seville, Spain.

The new college has been launched as part of the Spanish higher education network EFSIS (International College for Higher Education) and is called EFSIS Sevilla and will welcome both Spanish as well as international students.

The Seville campus will focus on international business programmes for the time being, but the Collège de Paris plans to introduce degrees in design, gastronomy and tourism at a later date, as per a news post shared by the international page of the Collège de Paris on LinkedIn: Collège de Paris International.

The launch event of the new campus in Seville took place on February 22, 2024.

Collège de Paris offers fashion programmes at different academic levels. At the bachelor level, students can choose the bachelor in textile design, and the ‘bachelor design 360°’, both in collaboration with its partner school École Conte, located at La Défense, a little bit outside the French capital.

At the MBA level, there is the MBA in fashion and luxury goods management, created with partner institution Ascencia Business School that has five campuses in the Paris area. Students can however also opt for a master of science with the same name, taught at the École Conte instead of at Ascencia Business School.