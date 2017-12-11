Color Solutions International unveils 2018 colours

Color Solutions International, a member of the DyStar Group the provider of colour standards for design industries, has unveiled its must-have colours for 2018, with softer shades of purple sitting alongside classic blue hues.

For 2018, blues remain classic, expanding into cobalt blues from indigo to bright bold accents with a red cast, states Color Solutions International, giving blue a new “perspective against relevant workwear blues seen as washed down mid-tones".

While softer shades of purple are “becoming more sophisticated” by evolving into a redder casted tone seen in lilac and mauve and warm muted blush tones to rich copper oranges, the report notes, giving a “modern twist to deep reds”.

In addition, tinted neutrals have emerged as trending colours, becoming a solid foundation to the palette, while greens are complex, with “nature’s influence giving a renewed interest in rich saturated emerald greens to dark forest pine with levels of youthful acidic tones crossing into gold yellows”.

Color Solutions International, colour and trend director Heather Sandwall explains: "There is a delicate balance with these colours. They are inspired by urban dwelling and nature’s forest, bringing our environment into our mindset and lifestyle.”

The Color Solutions International manages seasonal colour palettes for more than 100 brands and retailers on an annual basis, its colours are selected from CSI’s Color Wall, Color Library or created through custom dyeing which represents over 10,000 colours. Its colour management process has created an extensive database of historical colour usage information. This year, Color Solutions International supported the development of approximately 900 colour palettes. Utilising their historical colour data and launched a proprietary colour validation process called relative colour popularity (RCP) index in their seasonal trends.

DyStar Group vice president Americas. Ron Pedemonte, added: “Our Colour Insights 2018 report is a unique colour forecast based on market research, historical colour data and our RCP index. We decided that our customers would benefit from receiving a palette of must-have colours for creating their 2018 seasonal colour palettes rather than an individual colour.”

Last week, Pantone named Ultra Violet as its 2018 Colour of the Year.

Image: courtesy of Color Solutions International