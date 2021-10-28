Comme des Garçons to release newest collaboration with Nike

Japanese label Comme des Garçons has revealed its latest collaboration with sportswear giant Nike, in the form of the Air Foamposite One.

The shoe initially debuted in Tokyo on the Comme des Garçons runway, for its AW21 line entitled ‘Darkroom’. The name hints at the method designer Rei Kawakubo adopted in the process of designing the shoe, working within her own darkroom during its development, ultimately leading to the reinvention of a classic Nike silhouette.

From its debut in 1997, the style has seen a number of significant advancements, with the newest release featuring a three-dimensional pattern that covers its forefront and midfoot.

Image: Comme des Garçons x Nike

Nike and Comme des Garçons have had a long-running relationship, releasing a number of collaborative designs and capsules over the years. Most recently, the two released a co-branded hoodie as part of the luxury brands ‘Play Together’ series, which closely followed the release of the Air Force 1 Mid shoe last year.

The newest style is available in black and white and is set to retail for 520 dollars, launching exclusively at Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market stores globally, on November 5. The shoe will later become available at select Comme des Garçons wholesale locations.

For the campaign, Brooklyn-based photographer Anthony Geathers captured the Air Foamposite One on the streets and within the community of New York, in intimate portraits of individuals sporting the new design.