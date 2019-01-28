Conde Nast introduces B2B title, Vogue Business

Conde Nast announced its first industry-focused title. The news comes a few days after the magazine publishing giant shared plans to institute a paywall for all of its titles by the end of the year.

The new publication, Vogue Business, will start as a newsletter for a niche audience, operating separately from the Vogue magazine. Its editorial team will report on subjects including marketing and manufacturing trends, as well as the effects of current events such as climate change or technology on the apparel industry.

Lauren Indvik, the former head of news and features at Vogue International, is set to head Vogue Business. She told CNBC, “Our journalism is designed for maximum impact and accessibility, making it easy to understand key ideas at a glance, and to enable fashion leaders to make the decisions that will grow and future-proof their businesses and careers.”

Vogue Business will compete against major trade publications who have historical standing within the B2B publishing industry, such as the 1910-founded WWD, Business of Fashion, founded in 2007, Drapers, which has been around since 1887, and FashionUnited, founded in 1998.

Conde Nast has had a turbulent couple of years. It is currently restructuring after having lost 120 million dollars in 2017. Its titles W Magazine, Brides and Golf Digest were put up for sale last year, and other publications such as Teen Vogue and Glamour ceased print publishing recently.