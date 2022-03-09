Condé Nast to suspend Russian publications

Condé Nast, the international publisher of fashion publications including Vogue, GQ and Glamour, is to suspend its Russian publishing operations.

The media giant joins a host of news outlets, magazines, online and video news stations that are forced to pause reporting under Russia’s new stringent propaganda laws.

In a memo Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch stated: “With journalists and editorial teams around the world, it is imperative for us that we can create our content without risking the safety of our employees.” Condé Nast has been operational in the Russian market since 1998. Vogue Ukraine is published with a licensing partner and has had a local language magazine since 2013.

Last week Russia’s State Duma approved a bill about ‘fake news’ which could see a prison term of up to 15 years for publishing information regarding the military’s Ukraine invasion. The narrative in Russia states it is a “special military operation” against the “genocide” of Russian-speaking people in the Ukraine.

Vogue Ukraine on March 1st called for a fashion embargo in Russia.