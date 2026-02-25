Confederación Moda España sponsors fashion technology competition at SpainSkills 2026

The Confederación Moda España is sponsoring the Fashion Technology category at SpainSkills 2026, reinforcing vocational training as a strategic pillar for Spain’s fashion industry. The national competition, funded by the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Sports and co-financed by the European Social Fund, is taking place from February 24 to 28 at IFEMA Madrid.

SpainSkills, a biennial vocational skills championship with roots dating back to 1946, brings together top vocational education students from across Spain. This year’s edition features 31 official categories and three demonstration skills, including Fashion Technology.

In the Fashion Technology competition, participants must complete an individual end-to-end project, from collection development and pattern making to garment cutting, construction and finishing. For 2026, students are working from a model provided by Spanish brand THE 2ND SKIN, developing a garment, modelling on a mannequin and producing a finished prototype. Judges will assess technical precision, pattern transformation, draping, industrialisation, finishing quality and workplace safety.

Organisers say the competition highlights the technical craftsmanship and creative skills increasingly demanded by fashion companies, while strengthening links between vocational education and industry.

SpainSkills 2026 will also serve as a selection platform for Spain’s representatives at WorldSkills 2026 in Shanghai and EuroSkills 2027 in Düsseldorf.