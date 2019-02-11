Consumers want elaborate formalwear, Pamella Roland delivers

Despite a growing market for athleisure and functional trends, there is still a consumer looking to keep elegance and add opulence into formalwear. And Pamella Roland speaks to that consumer.

The evening wear designer, who caters to demographics of women from Gen Z to Baby Boomers, presented her Fall 2019 collection during New York Fashion Week to a dedicated consumer base.

Defined by an array of cocktail dresses and formal gowns, the collection is filled with elaborate detailing in texture and embroidery, feminine yet diverse shapes that encompass everything from high necks to deep-cut V-necks, and draping forms to figure-forming.

Feathered gowns and feminine cuts on Pamella Roland NYFW runway

“Our trends really go for our consumer. We listen to them,” founder and designer Pamella DeVos told FashionUnited following the show.

She explained that the brand’s design and sales teams often join forces to ensure that the collection provides options for each of the brand’s diverse consumers.

“They want the feathers. You look at Lady Gaga and what she is showing up there, this is what people want. Someone like her is so great for our industry, especially for us.”

The collection showcased lavish constructions using feathers either alone or juxtaposed with beaded motifs, resulting in pieces that are extravagant while still classy.

DeVos shared that her brand’s sales have grown more than ever in the last couple of years, both domestically and internationally, and she credits her consumer’s interest to those sales. Shoppers are willing to spend more in evening wear because they want grandiose elements like feathers and trains and intricate techniques like 3D appliques incorporated.

“We had so much fun doing this collection because customers want the trains, the big, the bows,” DeVos said. “Pretty much name it and it’s in this collection. We used different kinds of beading, all types of embellishments like flowers, pearls, metallic threads, lace, macado fabrics, organza.”

Photos: Courtesy of Purple PR