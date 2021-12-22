Controversial fast fashion retailer Shein launches 10 million dollar support fund

Shein, the controversial fast fashion retailer headquartered in Guangzhou, has launched a 10 million dollar fund to support global non-profit organizations focused on empowering entrepreneurs, supporting underserved communities, ensuring animal welfare, and promoting the circular economy.

While Shein has been criticised for not being transparent regarding any of these pillars in its own supply chain, where it often drops 1,000 styles per day at rock-bottom prices, the company is keen to be seen ‘doing good.’

In a press release Shein announced the first recipient of its funding as Vital Voices, a global NGO that invests in female leaders, to provide support with a two-year 500,000 dollar partnership. Other causes are yet to be announced.

“Women’s participation in every sector is more critical than ever and changemakers in Vital Voices’ network are charting a new course for women’s leadership. We are thrilled to partner with Shein as they invest in women with strong roots in community, bold ideas that bridge divides and a strong commitment to paying it forward,” said Alyse Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vital Voices Global Partnership.

“Empowering individuals and giving back to those in need has been part of our company DNA since day one,” said Molly Miao, Chief Marketing Officer at SHEIN. “Organizations like Vital Voices are critical given the challenges of inequity globally, and the reinforcement of barriers to economic development. In addition to our partners at Vital Voices, we hope the SHEIN Cares Fund will further support many organizations around the world who are on the front lines of tackling tough challenges.”