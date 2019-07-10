Converse collaborates with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown

Milly Bobby Brown is trying her hand at footwear design. The 15-year-old star of Netflix hit Stranger Things has collaborated with Converse on a line called 'Millie By You'.

The collection gives consumers the opportunity to customize both high and low topped sneakers using a selection of prints, colors and materials curated by Brown. A statement on the Converse website explains that the design options "highlight Millie’s love for the ocean and its animals as well as DIY Fashion."

The third season of Stranger Things debuted internationally on Netflix on July 4. Within four days of its release, the streaming service announced that at least 40.7 million of its accounts had begun watching the 8-part season, with 18.2 million accounts having viewed all episodes.

"One of the most exciting parts of designing this is that I get to do it with my fans," Brown told Converse.

Millie By You will be available to customize and purchase on July 11 through the brand's e-commerce site. Teaser images on the brand's website and social media show patterns of orca whales in both a palette of black, white and tan, and a palette of blue, green, black and pink. Another image shows a sneaker with a blue wave-like motif.

"Our collaboration hopes to amplify her voice and celebrate the multiplicity of Millie as the young, quirky adolescent, and rising style icon through our sneakers," reads a statement on the website. "Choose from a color palette inspired by an ocean sunset and collaborate with Millie on your next pair of Chucks."

Images: Converse.com