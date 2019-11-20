Converse links LA-based brand Pleasures for new Pro Leather footwear

Converse has teamed up with LA-based brand Pleasures to launch a new punk-rock version of the Converse Pro Leather.

The collection has combined Pleasures’ use of bold and irreverent graphics with Nike-owned Converse’s high-top silhouettes for a punchy adaptation of the old-school shoes. Strong black and white graphics are protected by an outer transparent layer and sit atop a Tyvek base which allows the graphics to wear down over time for a broken-in, crinkled aesthetic.

“It’s a classic shoe and few have really tapped it creatively, so we’re excited to add the Pleasures design aesthetic to the DNA of Converse, giving our fans their own version of the silhouette, while attracting some new ones along the way,” said Pleasures co-founder Alex James.

The Converse X Pleasures Pro Leather will be available on converse.com and at global retail partners from 21 November.