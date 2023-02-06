Copenhagen Fashion Week FW23: Four Big Trends
Fashion month traditionally begins with the New York shows. But as every industry insider knows, Copenhagen is the real start. Scandinavian designer collections and the street style of their attendees are all indications of future directional trends. Here are the strongest from fall-winter 2023.
Outerwear goes pouff
Fashion meets function with puffer coats which is most likely why we see them season after season in every city. Copenhagen designers followed suit, showing many versions
Helmstedt
For look 19, Emilie Helmstedt presented a slimline mid-length puffer coat. It was rendered in ombré combinations of brown, ochre, purple, blue and pink, and shown over a hand painted denim jacket and skirt, socks and sneakers.
Holzweiler
Norwegian label Holzweiler's look 32 consisted of a cropped but oversized navy puffer jacket over a lime green bodysuit with a black nature-driven pattern.
Selam Fessahaye
Swedish-Eritrean designer, Selam Fessahaye, showed a voluminous quilted coat in a traditional camouflage pattern for look 15.
Stine Goya
From Stine Goya, look 43 was a cinch-waist parka in a multi-colored allover print with matching leggings and gloves. Black leg warmers and shiny boots completed the look.
Print this
Designers brought additional interest to basic shapes by using complex all-over prints in colorful combinations.
Ganni
At Ganni, for look 24, Ditte Reffstrup showed an all-in-one with puff sleeves and a gathered front. The all-over print was an abstract mix of pink, purple, blue and green.
Lovechild 1979
At Lovechild 1979, Mia Kappelgaard showed a blurred flower print ankle length dress in navy, blue and grey with a matching neck scarf for look 19.
Munthe
From Copenhagen brand Munthe, look 8 was a longer length jacket over a blouse and pants all in the same print. The hand painted design was colored in a variety of green shades and ivory.
Stine Goya
For look 8, Stine Goya showed a pants suit with a broad shouldered 3 button jacket in a jacquard fabric in blue and black with areas of metallic gold and silver.
Knit wit
Scandinavian designers are known for their expertise with knitwear. Many of the fw23 had innovative looks.
Henrik Vibskov
From Henrik Vibskov, look 37 was a bright green floor length dress in a variation of a popcorn knit with a mock turtleneck and a ribbed hem.
TG Botanical
From Ukrainian designer Tatyana Chumak, a rib-knit sweater with a deconstructed overlay teamed to popcorn knit leggings was shown for look 20.
A. Roege Hove
Amalie Røge Hove is a conceptual knitwear designer. Look 37 was a rib knit cutaway top with an overlay. This was matched to black rib knit pants. Both were made of a cotton/nylon mix.
Aeron
Budapestian Eszter Áron showed several knit ensembles, including a mock turtleneck and matching flared leggings in a patterned rib knit.
Over and under
Most of the Copenhagen designers showed tailored looks. Layered styles looked the freshest.
Mark Kenly Domino Tan
From creative director, Caroline Engelgaar, look 17 was a split hem dress and matching cropped jacket in heathered brown/grey had a half apron layered from the waist.
Rabens SalonerFrom Birgitte Raben, look 1 was a half-jacket layered over a tunic top and wide legged pants, all in a matching beige crépe fabric. Faux fur trapper cap and duffle completed the outfit.
The Garment
From Sophia Roe and Charlotte Eskildsen, look 21 consisted of a double layered grey sweater and a herringbone split front skirt over grey gabardine pants. An ivory neck scarf added a pop of contrast color.
Holzweiler
For look 35, Maria Skappel Holzweiler showed a neutral colored two piece plaid suit with a mini kilt layered over the pants. A black cropped top underneath completed the ensemble.