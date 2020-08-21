Copenhagen fashion week SS21 highlights

Merging the digital with the physical, Copenhagen’s hybrid showcase provided 72 hours of fashion to be enjoyed IRL and online. A mix of classic catwalk staging, video presentations and talks from leading industry players, opened up the event to a wider international audience.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the key collections from the Spring Summer 2021 edition of Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Ganni

An immersive 5-piece multimedia event replaced Ganni’s usual runway format. A collection video was accompanied by a Ganni KIOSK of upcycled merchandise and a rentable collection produced in collaboration with Levi’s. In an exhibition space, artist Rosie Marks created cardboard cutouts of the label’s influencer fans whilst Hayley Blomquist contributed a knitted installation featuring repurposed denim from both Ganni and Levi’s.

Rains

Titled, ‘Never Lost’, Rains’ SS21 exhibition was set in a Fashion Week backstage area, the transitional space between the runway and the world beyond. Amongst the lush greenery, ultra- contemporary rainwear silhouettes spoke to issues facing the industry and the world in the current climate and how they will influence the future of fashion.

Stine Goya

Also eschewed a runway show, Stine Goya shot her House of Goya film presentation inside her office. A smaller range made with a greater proportion of sustainable fabrics marked the designers own personal push for change while the joyous colours and prints spanning the collection reflected Goya’s commitment to hope and empowerment.

